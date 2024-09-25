LifeSouth urges donors to give blood before Helene makes landfall

Donating Blood

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — As Hurricane Helene heads toward the southeastern United States, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is asking blood donors to give blood before the storm hits.

According to LifeSouth, “the storm could not come at a worse time, as blood supplies are low, and the storm will impact much-needed blood drives across Florida, Georgia and parts of Alabama over the week.”

The organization said blood donors are needed every day to make sure they have enough blood available to help patients in local hospitals, and that the fallout from storm damage, like flooding, road closures and power outages, can impact blood drives and blood supplies across several states in the storm’s path.

To encourage additional donations, LifeSouth is giving donors a $20 e-gift card in exchange for blood and providing a $40 card to any platelet and double red cell donors. All participating blood donors will receive a special pin honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a wellness screening before giving blood.

LifeSouth has the following locations ready to accept donations in the metro Atlanta area:

Alpharetta

  • 7391 North Point Pkwy Suite 1418 Alpharetta, GA 30022
  • Sunday 10a-4p
  • Monday - Thursday 12p-6p
  • Friday/Saturday CLOSED

Atlanta

  • 4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE Atlanta, GA 30338
  • Sunday 10a-4p
  • Monday & Wednesday 9a-5p
  • Tuesday & Thursday 9a-7p
  • Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

Cumming

  • 1550 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
  • Please check lifesouth.org for hours of operation

Gainesville

  • 1200 McEver Road Gainesville, GA 30504
  • Sunday CLOSED
  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9a-5p
  • Tuesday & Thursday 11a-7p
  • Saturday 9a-3p

Lawrenceville

  • 1030 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suite 202 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
  • Sunday & Monday CLOSED
  • Tuesday & Thursday 10a-7p
  • Wednesday 10a-5p
  • Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

McDonough

  • 329 Westridge Parkway McDonough, GA 30253
  • Sunday & Friday 9a-3p
  • Monday & Wednesday 9a-5p
  • Tuesday & Thursday 9a-7p
  • Saturday 8a-2p
