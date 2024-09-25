LifeSouth urges donors to give blood before Helene makes landfall

ATLANTA — As Hurricane Helene heads toward the southeastern United States, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is asking blood donors to give blood before the storm hits.

According to LifeSouth, “the storm could not come at a worse time, as blood supplies are low, and the storm will impact much-needed blood drives across Florida, Georgia and parts of Alabama over the week.”

The organization said blood donors are needed every day to make sure they have enough blood available to help patients in local hospitals, and that the fallout from storm damage, like flooding, road closures and power outages, can impact blood drives and blood supplies across several states in the storm’s path.

To encourage additional donations, LifeSouth is giving donors a $20 e-gift card in exchange for blood and providing a $40 card to any platelet and double red cell donors. All participating blood donors will receive a special pin honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a wellness screening before giving blood.

LifeSouth has the following locations ready to accept donations in the metro Atlanta area:

Alpharetta

7391 North Point Pkwy Suite 1418 Alpharetta, GA 30022

Sunday 10a-4p

Monday - Thursday 12p-6p

Friday/Saturday CLOSED

Atlanta

4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE Atlanta, GA 30338

Sunday 10a-4p

Monday & Wednesday 9a-5p

Tuesday & Thursday 9a-7p

Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

Cumming

1550 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041

Please check lifesouth.org for hours of operation

Gainesville

1200 McEver Road Gainesville, GA 30504

Sunday CLOSED

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9a-5p

Tuesday & Thursday 11a-7p

Saturday 9a-3p

Lawrenceville

1030 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suite 202 Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Sunday & Monday CLOSED

Tuesday & Thursday 10a-7p

Wednesday 10a-5p

Friday & Saturday 9a-4p

McDonough