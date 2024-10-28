Legendary singer Keith Sweat to perform at Hawks game in November

ATLANTA — Award-winning singer and songwriter Keith Sweat is set to perform at halftime of an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game, according to officials.

Fans will be treated to some of Keith Sweat’s greatest hits on Nov. 6, when the Hawks host the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.

“I’m incredibly excited to be performing for the Atlanta Hawks for the very first time,” said Keith Sweat. “It’s such an honor to perform for the amazing fans of an amazing city and I can’t wait to make it last forever together!”

The halftime performance is presented by Jack Daniels and fueled by Georgia Natural Gas.

Keith Sweat released his debut album “Make It Last Forever” in 1987 and has released several albums throughout his career. He is best known for many classic, hit songs including “I Want Her,” “Nobody,” “Twisted,” “Right and Wrong Way,” “Get Up On It,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and more.

He won the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the 2013 Soul Train Awards.

To purchase tickets for this particular game against the New York Knicks, visit Hawks.com/Tickets.