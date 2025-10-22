Lawrenceville city leaders, Impact46 opening homeless shelter for men

City of Lawrenceville and Impact46 celebrate grand opening of the F.I.R.S.T. Housing Center in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A new initiative has been launched to address homelessness in the metro Atlanta area.

Lawrenceville city leaders and Impact46 officials celebrated the grand opening of the F.I.R.S.T. Housing Center, which offers free housing for men referred through the Lawrenceville Police Department and other community partners.

City of Lawrenceville and Impact46 celebrate grand opening of the F.I.R.S.T. Housing Center in Gwinnett County (Anna Reese/City of Lawrenceville Government)

Officials transformed a once-blighted, 70-year-old brick building into eight private, apartment-style units offering transitional housing for men experiencing homelessness in Lawrenceville and in Gwinnett County.

“The F.I.R.S.T. Housing Center reflects Lawrenceville’s commitment to addressing homelessness with both compassion and accountability,” said Mayor David Still. “It’s a place of transition—helping men move from crisis to stability with dignity and renewed opportunity.”

While shelters and homes exist for women, children and families in Gwinnett County, there had previously been none dedicated to single men, officials say.

“Lawrenceville has chosen to set a higher standard for how we respond to homelessness,” said Jen Young, Executive Director of Impact46. “This project is proof that when a city leads with vision and compassion, partners from every sector rally to make change possible. Together, we’ve transformed a neglected property into a place that restores dignity and hope for men rebuilding their lives.”

Officials provide up to 89 days of stay with mental and behavioral assistance and wrap-around services.

Among key partners in the center include ViewPoint Health, the Lawrenceville Co-Op, Georgia Center for Opportunity, Streetwise, and the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, along with neighborhood and faith-based organizations and foundations.