Last day to register for Peachtree Road Race is Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA — If you were thinking of running the AJC’s Peachtree Road Race this year, Wednesday, April 30, is the last day to register.

Registration closes tonight at 11:59 p.m.

More than 50,000 runners from all over the world take part in the 10K road race each year on the Fourth of July.

You can register for the event here.