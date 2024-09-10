Larry David making tour stop at Fox Theatre next month

2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Writer/Actor Larry David speaks onstage during the "Clear History" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Comedian and actor Larry David is coming to the iconic Fox Theatre next month.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator will discuss the two shows and more with the help of a moderator.

The 12th and final season of Curb featured several episodes that took place in Atlanta, with David getting into some legal trouble.

The event called “A Conversation with Larry David” will be held on Oct. 24.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday with general tickets going on sale on Friday.

