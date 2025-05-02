Large snake removed from inside Bibb County home

Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed an eastern rat snake from inside a home in Bibb County (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia animal enforcement officer has an interesting story to tell of what she did on her day off.

Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed an eastern rat snake from inside a home in Bibb County on her day off.

“Galeazzo also advised the homeowner how to fill in areas snakes can make entry into a home uninvited," the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, eastern rat snakes are large non-venomous snakes between 3.5 and 7 feet long.

They are also most likely to be seen around buildings hunting for rodents, amphibians, and young birds, officials add.

0 of 3

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!