Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation donates $3 million to Atlanta youth organizations

ATLANTA — Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation has joined forces with the Australian fashion brand Cotton On to provide $3 million in grants to youth-focused mental health organizations worldwide.

The initiative, part of their Kindness in Community Fund, aims to support local organizations addressing the evolving needs of young people in their communities.

Among the beneficiaries of these grants are two Atlanta-based organizations: Black Girls Smile and COR.

These organizations are part of a broader cohort recognized for their dedication to youth mental health in their communities.

The selection process for the Kindness in Community Fund was highly inclusive, engaging young people worldwide to ensure the grants reflect their genuine needs and priorities in mental health.

Additionally, the Australian fashion brand Cotton On’s involvement underscores their commitment to mental health, as reflected in this global initiative.

The full list of 65 recipients includes organizations from various countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.