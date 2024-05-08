Kroger closing long-time Cobb County location

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kroger is closing one of its older metro Atlanta stores.

The company announced Wednesday it will close its location at 3300 Cobb Parkway late this summer.

The store will officially close on Aug. 17. Company officials told Channel 2 Action News the store is closing because its lease is set to expire on Aug. 30.

It is unclear exactly what will replace the store.

All 70 employees at the store will be reassigned to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement, according to a company news release.

Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.

