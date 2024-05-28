King and Queen of the Netherlands paying visit to Atlanta next month

Dutch Royal Family Celebrates King’s Day In Emmen Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands wave during King’s Day celebrations on April 27, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander and his family are celebrating King's Day and his eleventh anniversary as King of the Netherlands in Emmen. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is getting the royal treatment next month when His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visit.

The king and queen say the U.S. is the Netherlands’ largest non-European Union partner, and recognize Georgia as its 10th-largest U.S. trade partner, but say that ranking is quickly growing.

While here, the king and queen will meet with Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens, visit the King Center, the CDC, the High Museum and more.

They also plan on visiting Patchwerk Recording Studios, where OutKast, Beyoncé, Madonna and countless others have recorded albums.

The royal couple will also take part in the opening of the Atlanta location of Dutch company, NewCold, a cold-storage warehouse.

After visiting Atlanta, the couple will visit the port of Savannah before heading to Albany, New York and New York City to finish their U.S. visit.

They will be joined by Geoffrey Wever, Aruba’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Communication and Sustainable Development, Danguillaume Oduber, Aruba’s Minister of Tourism and Public Health and Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao’s Minister of Economic Development.

Both Aruba and Curaçao are countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.