Kennesaw State upsets Liberty for first FBS win in program history

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State football team waited weeks to pick up its first win in the program’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) era. It finally did Wednesday night in historic fashion.

The Owls upset undefeated Liberty Flames at home on Wednesday night, 27-24.

Liberty unsuccessfully tried an onside kick in the final minutes, but got the ball back with six seconds left on the clock.

Kennesaw State students rushed the field after it appeared the game was over when Liberty threw it out of bounds. But, referees put one second back on the clock for a final play and fans had to return to the stands.

They got the chance to celebrate again when Liberty’s lateral attempt ended with a fumble.

The Owls, who were 0-6 before Wednesday, entered the game a 27-point underdog. ESPN Stats and Info says it is the first time in 23 years that a team with a 0-5 or worse record knocked off an undefeated team with a 5-0 record or better.

With the win, Kennesaw State also snapped Liberty’s 17-game regular season win streak, which was the longest active streak in FBS.

Kennesaw State began its football program back in 2015 and found quick success in the Football Championship Subdivision. It moved up to the FBS level this season as members of Conference USA.