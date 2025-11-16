Kennesaw State honors late coach Amir Abdur-Rahim with ‘Love Wins’ Classic

KENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University is honoring the legacy of its late basketball coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, Sunday afternoon with the inaugural “Love Wins” Classic against South Florida. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Abdur-Rahim, who died unexpectedly just before the start of the 2024–25 season, was serving as South Florida’s head coach at the time. The two schools came together to schedule the series in his honor and plan to recognize him during a halftime tribute.

During his tenure at KSU, Abdur-Rahim led the Owls to their first-ever NCAA March Madness appearance, a milestone achievement in program history.