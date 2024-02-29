K-9 sniffs out $700K worth of cocaine during traffic stop in Fayette County

K-9 Jäger (Fayette County)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Kilos of cocaine are off the streets thanks to one Fayette County K-9 and his handler.

Recently, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, K-9 Jäger indicated an odor of drugs from outside of the vehicle.

K-9 Jäger and his handler searched the vehicle and reportedly found six packages of cocaine and $5,530 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said the 7.2 kilos of cocaine has a street value of $700,000.

“As you can probably tell by the smile on his face, Jäger loves helping make Fayette County a safer place,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fayette County officials have not said if there were any arrests made.

