Juneteenth closures and celebrations mark day of freedom in Atlanta

ATLANTA — With Juneteenth now recognized as a federal holiday, most government offices, banks, and businesses are closed Thursday in observance. The day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is increasingly being embraced through education, remembrance, and celebration.

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond emphasized the significance of the holiday and its relatively recent historical context.

“I think it’s important to note that 150 some odd years ago when slavery came to an end was not that long ago,” Bond said.

He noted that Atlanta officially recognized Juneteenth nearly a year before it became a federal holiday and called it a meaningful marker of American freedom.

“It is marking the occasion when all Americans were free and shared an equal status of citizenry in this country,” he said.

Bond also described Juneteenth as the start of what he calls “Freedom Season” a time that stretches from June 19 through the Fourth of July.

To honor the day, Atlanta will host a Juneteenth Festival at Adair Park beginning at 2 p.m. Other local celebrations are planned this evening in cities including Sandy Springs and Smyrna.