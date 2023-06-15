Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival: Celebrating history

People across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

According to The Associated Press, for generations, African Americans have recognized “the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

“The celebrations began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” The AP reports. “Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865.”

The AP adds that even after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, “some white people who had profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news.” On June 19, 1865, news that the war had ended and slaves were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city. The AP reports that Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

Galveston’s now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth the next year, “an observance that has continued and spread around the world,” The AP explains. Read more here.

Events celebrating Juneteenth include concerts, parades and gatherings like the annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival.

Tomorrow through Sunday, the 11th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival will take place at Centennial Olympic Park.

This high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity, and equality is known for filling Centennial Olympic Park and the streets of Atlanta with the soulful sound of live music, amazing hand-made merchandise from local and international vendors, mouthwatering cuisine, and an array of immersive cultural activities for all attendees.

To heighten this already extraordinary experience, the event bolsters a vibrant televised parade on Saturday, June 17, featuring captivating floats, colorful dance troops, community youth organizations, mesmerizing marching bands, and esteemed local and national dignitaries.

Here is a list of other local events taking place around metro Atlanta to mark the holiday:

20th Annual Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration: Cultural Fest

Marietta Square: 99 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA

City of South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration

Wolf Creek Amphitheater 3025 Merk Road Southwest South Fulton, GA 30349

TILA x SG Presents: Juneteenth Block Party

Sweetgreen 650 North Avenue Northeast #Suite 102B Atlanta, GA 30308

Piedmont Summer Movie Series: 2023 Juneteenth Celebration at The Backyard

The Home Depot Backyard - 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA

Beaute Noir Fest - Juneteenth Celebration 2023

Pullman Yards 225 Rogers Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30317

City of Austell Juneteenth Festival

Legion Field - 5514 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW, Austell, GA

Main Street Market - Juneteenth Celebration

7982 N Main St 7982 North Main Street Jonesboro, GA 30236

Poetry vs. Hip-Hop Father’s Day x Juneteenth Edition!

City Winery 650 North Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308

>> Click here for more on the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival and a FULL list of local events.

©2023 Cox Media Group