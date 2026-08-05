Judge allows Fulton County to move forward with emergency tax collection

Fight over tax money could impact on the services you depend on no matter where you live

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A judge has granted Fulton County permission to move forward with an emergency property tax collection, even though the county’s tax assessments have not been completed.

County leaders say collecting taxes now is necessary to keep government operations running while the assessment process is finalized.

Officials say delaying tax collections could force both the county government and local school districts to take out short-term loans or leave them without enough money to pay employees and fund essential services.

According to officials, the emergency collection will allow property tax bills to be issued before assessments are completed.

County leaders say adjustments will be made once the assessment process is finished.

Officials say anyone who is found to have overpaid under the emergency collection process will receive a refund with interest.