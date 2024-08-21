Jimmy Carter 100: See film festival lineup at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

Jimmy Carter FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book 'Faith: A Journey For All' in 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter turns 100 in October and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is inviting you to celebrate with some of the former president’s favorite films.

The museum announced last month it was planning a film festival on September 28 with the Plaza Theatre and the Atlanta Film Society.

This week, organizers confirmed which movies will play throughout the day.

From 9:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., visitors can see “Carterland,” “Jaws,” “All the President’s Men,” “Rocky” and “Casablanca.” The order and times will be announced closer to the festival date.

For the grand finale, the library will show “Star Wars: A New Hope” outdoors in the entry garden starting at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park says Carter watched 480 movies during his four-year term. Of those 480 movies, the park says Carter watched “Star Wars” the most.

If you can’t make it out to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, there are other ways to celebrate the former president’s love of cinema.

The Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre will have screenings throughout the month of September, including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Chinatown,” “Apocalypse Now” and “The Longest Yard.”