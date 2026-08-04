Investigation underway after missing couple found dead on Georgia road

Missing couple found dead in car crash - Carroll County
By WSB Radio News Staff

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after family members found the bodies of a missing Georgia couple following a crash in a wooded area in Carrollton.

Family members discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Destiny Fields and 42-year-old Emmanuel Adams in the woods off Oak Grove Road.

Georgia State Patrol says the couple’s Nissan Altima left the roadway while traveling around a curve before crashing into a tree, killing both Fields and Adams.

Witnesses say the couple’s puppy was found alive at the scene and was rescued.

Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

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