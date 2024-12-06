Indian Creek MARTA station to temporarily close for construction of new pedestrian bridge

MARTA Indian Creek Station redevelopment render (Courtesy: MARTA) ((Courtesy: MARTA))

ATLANTA, GA — There will be no trains running to and from the Indian Creek MARTA Station on Sunday and Monday due to the installation of a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

It is normally the final stop on the eastern end of the blue line. While it is closed, Kensington Station will serve as the final stop, and bus shuttles will run between Indian Creek and Kensington.

Other bus service will operate as normal from the Indian Creek Station, and parking will also be available.

The new bridge is part of a larger rehabilitation project for Indian Creek. It will improve pedestrian and bike access on the north side of the station and connect to a planned trail network.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!