Iconic Krispy Kreme store to reopen more than 2 years after being burned down

ATLANTA — The iconic midtown Atlanta Krispy Kreme store, that investigators said was destroyed by arsonists just over two years ago, is set to reopen next week.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the 4,000-square-foot shop will open Oct. 10.

The AJC’s David Aaro writes that Krispy Kreme named the renovated facility “Shaq’s Shop” after NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal promised the popular doughnut store at 295 Ponce de Leon Avenue “would ‘bounce back better than ever’ after a series of bad luck.”

The Midtown store nearly closed a number of times throughout the years, which prompted O’Neal to buy the historic doughnut shop in 2016.

For more than six decades, the Midtown Krispy Kreme has served customers at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Argonne Street. The historic building, Aaro writes, was closed in Feb. 2021 because of a fire, “then demolished that summer after a second blaze in July.”

Investigators said the initial fire was intentionally set and released a photo of a person of interest in the case, but to this day, no one has been arrested in the case.

Aaro adds that in Dec. 2021, “the company opened a temporary pop-up store at the location with a drive-thru and limited menu, the first sign that O’Neal and the company would deliver on their vow.” Read more here.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer, released a statement this week in which he underscored the promise the company made to Atlantans:

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it. Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community. Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back.”

As previously reported, the store has a long history in the midtown community dating back to the 1960s. After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches.

The store was closed for two months in 2003 as it underwent a big renovation that included installing the conveyor belt to make their legendary fresh “Hot” doughnuts.

The current Krispy Kreme location is actually its second on Ponce.

“Krispy Kreme first came to Atlanta as strictly a wholesale store located on 451 Ponce de Leon Avenue and moved to its current location in 1965, where it began serving like an actual restaurant,” The Odyssey Online said in a 2016 article about the Atlanta mainstay.

The first Ponce location was only the eighth Krispy Kreme store ever built at that point.

Company representatives say the renovated shop will have new amenities including an interior custom mural and plaque, a refurbished Krispy Kreme sign and more.

“I can’t wait to turn on the ‘Hot’ light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce,” O’Neal said.

