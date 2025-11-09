Iconic Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast set to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The music community is jubilant as Atlanta’s own iconic hip-hop duo OutKast is set to be inducted into the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Big Boi and André 3000, whose real names are Antwon Patton and André Benjamin, are widely credited with bringing Atlanta hip-hop to the national stage.

Shanti Das, a prominent former LaFace record executive, who worked closely with OutKast early in their career, expressed pride in seeing the duo receive this recognition.

“This is a night to celebrate the greatness of OutKast and to celebrate our collective win as a unit from Atlanta,” Das said. “It’s also important to acknowledge Organized Noize, DD Hibbler AKA Peaches, and the rest of the Dungeon Family. It’s really a family affair and a moment to celebrate the brilliance of the late Rico Wade.”

Das, also affectionately known as “Shoestring” recalled her earliest work as a Promotions Director for LaFace Records, noting that the first record she worked with was OutKast on was “Player’s Ball.” She also highlighted contributions from the late Rico Wade, Sleepy Brown, Ray Murray, Killer Mike, Goodie Mob, Cool Breeze, Big Rube, and the entire Dungeon Family.

Sleepy Brown, a longtime collaborator, said the induction of OutKast into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a shared achievement.

“A win for OutKast is a win for all of Dungeon Family. We just wanted to make music and make Atlanta proud. OutKast getting this honor is amazing,” he said.

Ray Murray echoed the sentiment, saying, “OutKast means everything to us. They were so young when we met them, and it’s beautiful to see them learn and trust our vision for them. As for hip-hop, it proves it’s not where you’re from—it’s where you’re at.”

Kawan Prather, former A&R at LaFace Records, recalled meeting Big Boi and André 3000 when they were in high school.

“It’s incredible to see it from inception to fruition,” he said. “They were young creatives recognizing each other’s talent, and now they are the most influential group of all time in hip-hop.”

André 3000 infamously said, “The South Got Something to Say” after getting booed as they accepted the award for Best New Artists at the 1995 Source Awards. That moment forever changed the trajectory in hip-hop and it became a rallying cry for residents, artists and fans in the South.

Larry “NuFace” Compton, a prominent hip-hop historian and entrepreneur, recalled being inspired by OutKast to move to Atlanta.

“I first met them at Clark Atlanta University in 1996 after the release of ATLiens,” he said. “Standing in line for autographs and cassette singles for Elevators was surreal. Meeting OutKast early on made me feel part of hip-hop history in real time.”

NuFace said the induction is significant not only for OutKast but for the entire South. “To see them get their flowers on the world’s biggest stage—that’s validation for the South,” he said. “Moments like this remind me why I preserve hip-hop legacies while they’re still being written.”

In 2023, the album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” became the best-selling rap album of all-time with more than 13 million units sold. The dynamic duo has sold more than 25 million records worldwide and has won countless awards, including six Grammy Awards.

Fellow Dungeon Family member and close friend BlackOwned C-Bone highlighted the Atliens’ cultural impact. “OutKast represents the musical embodiment of the dream envisioned by civil rights leaders like MLK Jr., Andrew Young, and Hosea Williams—amplifying the voices of Southern Black youth in the 90s and early 2000s. Their influence empowered a generation to walk boldly anywhere with their heads held high.”

Prather also reflected on OutKast’s 25th anniversary of Stankonia. “It’s rewarding and gratifying to see that work honored. They absolutely earned it, leading the way with creativity and vision.”

NuFace credited OutKast’s longevity and fearlessness.

“Every album, they evolved and never chased trends—they created them,” he said. Stankonia was ahead of its time, showcasing Atlanta’s rhythm, slang, and genius. Here we are 25 years later, still saying, “So Fresh, So Clean.”

NuFace also credited Prather, Wade, Das, and the Dungeon Family for their many contributions in OutKast’s career.

“Rashan Ali was with LaFace at that time. Kawan and Shanti were a part of it and DL Warfield designed the logos for the ATLiens and Aquemini albums‚” NuFace said.

DL Warfield, former creative director for LaFace Records, met OutKast in 1995.

“Players Ball" is what made me want to move to Atlanta,” he said. “OutKast started southern, but they’re global in music and visual aesthetic. Working on ATLiens, Aquemini, and Stankonia with them was a unique experience for each project, yet there was always a through line. Their vision shaped the look and feel of their music.”

Warfield says OutKast is “global in their music and visual aesthetic. They’ve always had an idea of who they were. They’ve never been ordinary.”

OutKast cover (DL Warfield)

ATLiens album cover (DL Warfield)

Prather shared a personal moment upon hearing of their induction while driving his daughter to college. “The whole ride, we listened to all of the OutKast albums in succession. It made me understand that their music grew us up in the South,” he said.

Das and NuFace emphasized that the Hall of Fame honor also celebrates the Dungeon Family and the broader Atlanta music community. “It’s a win for the South, for every artist who ever got booed at the Source Awards and kept pushing anyway,” NuFace said. “RIP Rico Wade—I know he’s proud.”

Das added, “they made it cool to wear Atlanta Braves cast or to wear Falcons paraphernalia because growing up, we wore a lot of East Coast and West Coast teams. We were proud of our city because we had a group putting Headland and Delowe on their backs. When you think of that tag Atlanta influences everything, it starts back to OutKast. OutKast influenced everything so that Atlanta could influence everything.”

“They are Atlanta,” NuFace concluded. “They’re the blueprint. To hip-hop, they’re innovators. To Atlanta, they’re heroes. They inspired a whole generation of artists, creatives, and dreamers to embrace being different.”

“It was just such a joy to watch it to watch the evolution of OutKast and now they get solidified in the holy Grail of music,” Das concluded. “We’re talking about a culmination of at least three decades for sure of pounding the pavement, putting out incredible music, but also doing the work. I’m just I’m so very proud of them. It’s been an honor to watch the magic and to work alongside them.”