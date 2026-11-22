I-285 southbound bridge over Chattahoochee River shut down after emergency inspection

The bridge over the Chattahoochee River heading south on Interstate 285 is closed Saturday.

ATLANTA — Drivers traveling along Interstate 285 South are facing traffic disruptions after an emergency inspection prompted the closure of a bridge over the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday that the southbound bridge had been completely shut down following the inspection.

The Smyrna Police Department is warning drivers to expect increased traffic in the area of I-285 and South Cobb Drive as a result of the closure.

GDOT says the northbound I-285 bridge over the Chattahoochee River remains open to traffic.

Authorities have not provided additional details about what prompted the emergency inspection or when the southbound bridge could reopen.

This is a developing story.