Hurricane Milton: Peach Pass adjusting lanes to help move evacuees faster

Atlanta traffic Thursday evening Georgia Department of Transportation said to expect Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected throughout the afternoon. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Peach Pass is shifting some of its southbound lanes into northbound lanes to help those fleeing Hurricane Milton get through the area quickly.

Parts of Florida are under a mandatory evacuation order and many others are leaving as a precaution as Hurricane Milton moves closer to making landfall later this week.

Many of those people are heading north into Georgia and through Atlanta, so Peach Pass wants to help them move through as well as keep normal traffic flowing.

To do so, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will only north until further notice.

Southbound drivers should prepare to not be able to use the express lanes and could experience some delays.


