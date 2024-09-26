Hurricane Helene: Which attractions, events are closing in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — As the metro Atlanta prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene, some major Atlanta staples and events may close or be postponed to avoid inclement weather.

Here are some of the local attractions that have announced closures so far.

Zoo Atlanta closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday

North Georgia State Fair closed all of Thursday

Fox Theatre closed on Thursday

Atlanta Botanical Garden closed through Friday

Georgia Aquarium closed all of Friday

High Museum closed all of Friday

Center For Puppetry Arts closed all of Friday

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K postponed

WSB will update this story when more closures are announced for events and attractions in the metro area.

We have reached out to other local sites to see if they’ll be impacted by inclement weather.