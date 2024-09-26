Hurricane Helene: Here’s what to do if you think you see price gouging

As North Georgia prepares to feel the impacts of Hurricane Helene, it is also a time when crooks could try to take advantage of the public.

“Unfortunately, criminals will often try to take advantage of those impacted by severe weather. Make sure you know how to spot and report a scam before turning over your hard-earned dollars and contact our Consumer Protection Division if you’re in need of assistance,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Gov. Brian Kemp had already signed a state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of the storm.

“This Executive Order invokes the Price Gouging Statute as it pertains to goods and services necessary for preparation, response, and recovery activities for this State of Emergency, including motor fuel, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. These price gouging protections will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024,” Carr said.

The attorney general also said to watch out for “storm chasers,” who “may ask homeowners for up-front payments for home repair service and then disappear without ever doing the work.”

Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard said homeowners need to do their research before making any decisions if their home gets damaged in a storm.

“After we have damage from a storm, we want everything back like it was in a second, and people take advantage of us on that,” Howard said.

Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner recommends documenting and photographing all property damage caused by severe weather. Do not attempt significant or permanent repairs without proper assessment. Be aware of scammers who prey on storm victims.

If a neighbor’s tree falls on your home, under Georgia’s Fallen Tree Responsibility laws, the responsibility typically falls on the property owner where the tree landed.

“Each party is responsible for the property damage that occurs on their property, with the only exception if the tree was clearly not healthy,” Howard said.

Howard also suggests filing claims with your insurance company only if there is significant damage.

“The key thing is to slow down, do your research before making these big decisions,” Howard said.

If you think you may be the victim of price gouging or a scam, contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123.

You can also file an online complaint here.

If you believe a roofer or other contractor has committed insurance fraud, file a report with the Insurance Commissioner’s Office here or call 404-656-2070 or 1-800-656-2298.

If you have trouble contacting or receiving a timely response from your insurance company or if you have questions about your insurance policy, call 1-800-656-2298 or visit the Insurance Commissioner’s website here.