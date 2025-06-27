Hundreds of kids, first responders participate in 6th annual ‘At Promise Field Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. — More than 700 kids from across the metro Atlanta area and law enforcement participated in the sixth annual “At Promise Field Day” on Friday.

The kids participated in games, and fun activities throughout the day at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

According to Erica Collins with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the purpose is to build relationships with the people in the communities they serve.

“When you think about the young people today, sometimes coming from some of their backgrounds and areas they are from, they may look at law enforcement as maybe not as friendly,” Collins said.

She says with children being more engaged with law enforcement in an atmosphere they can be comfortable, it will be very important for the foundation between youth and the law enforcement.

Atlanta police say they are always honored to be amongst the youth of our city. This event continues At-Promise’s mission of providing youth with positive experiences and mentorships with Atlanta Police, according to the

Collins adds many participants pursue future careers in law enforcement.