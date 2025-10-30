How you can help Georgians affected by the upcoming pause in SNAP benefits

SNAP benefits will not be available starting November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

About 1 in 8 Georgians use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps. Most SNAP participants are families with children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

How can you help?

Food banks in Georgia are preparing for a surge, and are asking for donations. According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, every $1 helps provide 3 meals.

Here are some food banks and organizations that you can support in metro Atlanta and North Georgia: