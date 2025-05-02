Home Depot now offering tax-free shopping to more military members and their families

Home Depot Location flying the American flag. Home Depot is the Largest Home Improvement Retailer in the US I
Corporate workers FILE PHOTO: Home Depot corporate workers are being told to work in a store for one day each quarter. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Students aren’t the ones who get to do tax-free shopping.

The Home Depot is now offering tax-free shopping on more home improvement products to more military members and their families nationwide.

Millions of military members including active duty, retirees, veterans and their families will now have access to more than two million items; everything from power tools to major appliances.

It’s an extension of the Home Depot Foundation which has invested more than $550M in veteran causes, and pledged to invest another $750M by 2030.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix contributed to this story.

