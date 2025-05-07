Home Depot Foundation helping people gear up for hurricane season

It is also shipping more than 1,800 disaster relief kits to Florida to be distributed by nonprofits that the foundation works with. (PHOTO: The Home Depot Foundation)

Home Depot Foundation commits up to $1M to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, GA — It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Home Depot Foundation has committed more than $5.5M to help non-profits prepare, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

That’s on top of the $3M it pledged for wildfire response earlier this year in southern California.

More than 27 natural disasters hit the US last year causing at least a billion dollars in losses.

Forecasters predict an “above average” Atlantic hurricane season with at least four major hurricanes.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix contributed to this story