Home Depot Foundation helping people gear up for hurricane season

Home Depot Foundation commits up to $1M to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian It is also shipping more than 1,800 disaster relief kits to Florida to be distributed by nonprofits that the foundation works with. (PHOTO: The Home Depot Foundation)

ATLANTA, GA — It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Home Depot Foundation has committed more than $5.5M to help non-profits prepare, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

That’s on top of the $3M it pledged for wildfire response earlier this year in southern California.

More than 27 natural disasters hit the US last year causing at least a billion dollars in losses.

Forecasters predict an “above average” Atlantic hurricane season with at least four major hurricanes.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix contributed to this story

