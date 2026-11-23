Historic Oakland Foundation aims to raise money to repair six acres of Oakland Cemetery

The cemetery, located off Oakland Avenue, is the final resting place for about 70,000 people, including former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, singer Kenny Rogers, and golfer Bobby Jones.

ATLANTA — A historic foundation is trying to raise money to repair the original six acres of an Atlanta cemetery.

The Historic Oakland Foundation is trying to help upgrade Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery.

The foundation’s Lacie Strong says this area holds a lot of history.

“The original six acres is the oldest and most visible of the cemetery sections. The acres were purchased in the 1850’s by the city of Atlanta to establish the first burial ground for the city,” Strong said.

Foundation officials say they hope to restore old headstones, trim trees and repair walking paths.

In 2025, the Atlanta Urban Design Commission approved a plan to add a structure for cremated remains, called a columbarium at Oakland Cemetery.

The fundraiser will continue through the end of the year.