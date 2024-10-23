Hip-hop superstar Cardi B drops out of ONE Musicfest lineup due to medical emergency

Cardi B: The rapper reacted by throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who threw liquid at her during a performance on Saturday. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

ATLANTA — Hip-hop superstar Cardi B has dropped out of the ONE Musicfest lineup as she remains hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” Cardi B wrote in a Tweet. “Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all,” she said on her social media page.

Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoIFNo9r2s — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024

The Bronx rapper is known for many smash hits, features and movements during her award-winning career. She is known for “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj and the Migos, “Like That,” “Up,” “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Bartier Carti” with 21 Savage, “Be Careful,” “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky, and more.

She released her multi-platinum debut album “Invasion of Privacy” in 2017.

The annual ONE MusicFest is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27 at Central Park in Atlanta.

This is the 15th year of the festival. For more information, click here.



