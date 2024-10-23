Hip-hop superstar Cardi B drops out of ONE Musicfest lineup due to medical emergency

Cardi B: The rapper reacted by throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who threw liquid at her during a performance on Saturday. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

ATLANTA — Hip-hop superstar Cardi B has dropped out of the ONE Musicfest lineup as she remains hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

Cardi B, 32, posted on X on Wednesday afternoon that she has spent the last few days in the hospital “recovering from a medical emergency” and that she was dropping out.

The 15th year of ONE Musicfest is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27 at Central Park in Atlanta. Cardi B was set to perform on Saturday.

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” Cardi B wrote in a Tweet. “Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all,” she said.

Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoIFNo9r2s — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024

The Bronx rapper is known for many smash hits, features and movements during her award-winning career. She is known for “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj and the Migos, “Like That,” “Up,” “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Bartier Carti” with 21 Savage, “Be Careful,” “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky, and more.

She released her multi-platinum debut album “Invasion of Privacy” in 2017.

Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I., and other hip-hop stars including Young Dro, Nelly, Sexxy Red, legendary rap group Trillville, Gunna, F.L.Y., the Eastside Boyz, Crime Mob, Young Bloodz, and are scheduled to perform. Earth, Wind & Fire, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Monica and more are also scheduled to perform.

For more information, click here.