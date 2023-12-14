PHOTOS: Here are some of the Georgia license plates that were rejected in 2023

Each year, officials at the Georgia Department of Revenue reportedly reject hundreds of applications for vanity license plates deemed too obscene or defamatory.

According to Axios Atlanta, the state prohibits obscene, defamatory or “profane ‘prestige’ plates and reserves the right to recall ones that slip past.”

Axios staff writer Thomas Wheatley adds, “Plates that are sexual in nature; disparage a religion or religious being; disparage an ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation; include a trademark or copyright; or reference criminal activity or drugs and alcohol likely won’t make the cut.”

Officials also bar anyone from submitting plates that include “GBI, FBI, GSP, GOV, H8, HA8, HAT, HAYTR, AYTR, ANTI, and ANTE,” among other not-so-safe-for-work letter combinations.

Here are some of the license plate requests that got rejected in 2023, according to the DMV:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 61 Georgia license plates rejected in 2023 Here are some of the (relatively) SFW license plate requests that got rejected in 2023, according to the DMV.

