Here are the Georgia counties that saw the highest increase in wealth over the last 10 years

ATLANTA — There’s no doubt that several counties across Georgia have boomed over the last 10 years.

According to data released by the Bureau, the metro Atlanta area is the sixth most populated metro in the country, earning its middle-of-the-pack status with an estimated 6.3 million people living in the Georgia capital.

Atlanta also ranked high when it comes to how fast it’s growing.

The Census Bureau’s announcement on growth and population said the area gained just shy of 69,000 new residents between 2022 and 2023, only slower than the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and the Houston-Pasadena metro area.

Along with that growth also comes wealth.

SmartAsset broke down the Georgia counties that saw the biggest growth in wealth over the last 10 years.

According to the consumer website, the county that saw the most growth is Forsyth County, with a median home value raw growth of $307,144.

SmartAsset said they calculated the “Investment Income for each county by evenly weighing the Ordinary Dividends, Qualified Dividends, and Net Capital Gains.”

Experts added that from there, “we calculated the change in Median Home Value, and the Median Income for each county, and ranked them on all three metrics.”

The core metrics they used for their calculations came from “investment income, property value, and median income over the course of 10 years.”

According to the site, Oconee County, Greene County, Fulton County and Cherokee County rounded out the top five counties with the most increased wealth.

