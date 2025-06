Henry County teen thrown 300 feet away from his home by a tornado speaks publicly

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old who was injured after he was thrown 300 feet away from his home last month by a tornado in Henry County is speaking out publicly for the first time.

It comes in a social media update from Malachi Chaney and his dad, Tray Chaney.

Malachi spent weeks in the hospital recovering with broken bones in his face and ribs, a punctured lung, and a neck injury.

Their home was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado in May.