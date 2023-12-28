Henry County, DeKalb County deputies throw parade for woman’s 101st birthday

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County woman is celebrating a major birthday!

Lillie Mae Hightower is turning 101!

To help her celebrate, deputies in Henry and DeKalb counties organized a surprise parade for her.

Family and friends surrounded her as she waved to patrol cars and community members stopping by to wish her a happy birthday.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says it’s important to connect with the community and that’s what the parade was all about.

“101 years old. Do I need to say more?” he said in a video message.

Happy birthday, Ms. Lillie Mae!

