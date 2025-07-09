Henry County Commissioners approve of mixed-use community ‘The Grove’

Henry County Government Annex
By WSB Radio News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, GA — It’s being called one of the largest developments in metro Atlanta’s history.

Henry County commissioners give the final zoning approval for a 1300 acre mixed-use community called “The Grove”.

It’s set to include more than 6,000 residential units and two million square feet of commercial, retail, and public space.

Officials say The Grove will be built near Hampton, just minutes from Echo-Park Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The first phase will include road improvements and water and sewer upgrades.

