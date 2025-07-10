Headed to see Beyoncé? Here’s what you need to know before you go

Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour
By Heather Taylor

It’s finally here! Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter tour to Atlanta for four nights: July 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has provided some important details that you need to know before you head to the show.

The parking lots will open at 2 p.m. on show days, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. There aren’t any opening acts, so the music will start around 8 p.m.

There will be exterior merch locations across from gates two and one. The merch stands will open at 2 p.m. on show days, and from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy, and requires clear bags to be under 12x12x6. If you have a bag that is not clear, it must be under 4.5x6.5.

Fans’ best transportation option to and from the show is MARTA. Two MARTA stations connect to Mercedes-Benz Stadium- the Vine City Station and the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center Station.

If you choose to rideshare, there are two dedicated ride share zones for drop-off and pickup. Zone 1 is in front of building C of the Georgia World Congress Center. Zone 2 is at South Downtown ATL.

Mercedes Benz Stadium notes that ridesharing is the most difficult option to depart the stadium after shows. They suggest taking MARTA to a station near the stadium and then request a rideshare to avoid crowds and surge pricing.

Here is more information from Mercedes Benz Stadium:

