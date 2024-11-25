Hawks to honor Dikembe Mutombo

SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 02: Former NBA Player, Dikembe Mutombo attends the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on October 02, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are set to honor the life and legacy of legendary center Dikembe Mutombo at Monday night’s game at State Farm Arena against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team will be adding a new court decal as a tribute to their former player and humanitarian. Mutombo had his No. 55 Hawks jersey retired in 2015.

Mutombo was well known for his finger wag after blocking a shot. So to honor him, Hawks players will wear shirts during pregame with his signature “No, no, no” taunt on them.

The basketball Hall-of-Famer died on Sept. 30.