Hartsfield-Jackson named ‘Best Airport over 40M Passengers’ in North America

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was ranked the Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport in North America for 2023.

The world’s busiest airport has won this award three years in a row.

The award recognizes the airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score from passengers by size and region at departure.

“This recognition represents the hard work of our entire Airport team who strive to deliver a best-in-class experience for our passengers each day,” said ATL General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari. “We are thankful to Airports Council International for this recognition and for their work in capturing the voice of our customers.”

Last year, Hartsfield made Domestic Terminal improvements and began construction on a new and improved South Parking Deck.

The airport is also working to extend the Plane Train Tunnel and widen Concourse D, among other projects.





©2024 Cox Media Group