Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport gears up for summer travel surge

ATLANTA — Summer travel is in full swing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with officials warning that Thursday and Friday are expected to be among the busiest travel days of the season.

More than 195,000 passengers are expected to depart each day, according to airport officials. Travelers are being urged to arrive at least three hours before boarding to allow enough time to get through security and reach their gates.

As of 9am Thursday, wait times varied significantly between checkpoints. The North checkpoint reported delays topping 22 minutes, while the Main checkpoint moved much faster, with just a 7-minute wait.