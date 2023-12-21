Hartsfield-Jackson holiday traffic to reach its peak Friday

Tens of thousands of travelers will stream into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for holiday trips in the coming days, with this Friday expected to bring some of the biggest crowds, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and airport officials.

Officials at Delta Air Lines, the Atlanta airport and the Transportation Security Administration have been preparing for weeks for the holiday rush — reopening upgraded security lanes, bringing on seasonal workers and increasing overtime staffing.

But that still hasn’t kept lines from stretching through the terminal during peak periods at the world’s busiest airport.

To make your travels as smooth as possible, arrive early, reserve parking in advance or take transit or use taxis or ride-sharing services. Delta is advising travelers to get to the airport at least three hours before their flight.

Atlanta-based Delta expects to handle more than 118,000 customers this Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson, the busiest day in the lead up to Christmas. This Thursday and Saturday will also be busy.

During such peak periods, travelers must navigate long security lines, as well as changes at the airport that require more time to navigate.

A shortage of airport parking has caused some travelers to circle the airport looking for other spots to park while trying to catch their flights. The closure of the airport’s South economy lot in October caused the loss of thousands of spots. Planned construction on Concourse D has also caused some gate closures as the airport prepares for a massive project to expand that concourse.

The airline is encouraging travelers “to arrive early to navigate recent airport changes being made to improve the overall travel experience,” said Delta spokesman Anthony Black.

Delta has about 300 seasonal workers at its Atlanta hub who can help travelers preparing to go through screening at security checkpoints, help those checking in bags, passengers in wheelchairs, and unaccompanied minors.

“We’re really well prepared,” said Joe Miller, vice president of Delta’s Atlanta hub, at the start of the holiday rush.

TSA is increasing staffing with more overtime, according to TSA spokesman Mark Howell.

