Hartsfield-Jackson braces for heavy passenger traffic, advises early arrival

ATLANTA — Travelers flying through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport today should prepare for longer lines at TSA checkpoints as airport officials anticipate higher than usual passenger traffic.

An estimated 99,000 passengers are expected to pass through security well above the daily average, though still below the record 111,000 screened during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive at least two and a half hours before their scheduled departure, 30 minutes earlier than usual to allow extra time for security and parking.

Hartsfield-Jackson remains one of the world’s busiest airports, with 108 million passengers passing through last year, nearing its 2019 record of 110 million.

“Ever since the pandemic, the numbers have been trending more towards our record-breaking year,” said airport spokeswoman Alnissa Ruiz-Craig.

With the spring travel season already ramping up, passengers are urged to plan ahead to avoid delays.