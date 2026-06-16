Gwinnett County renews school speed camera program after drop in speeding citations

The cameras have led to a significant decrease in the number of speeding incidents, as evidenced by the drop in ticket revenue.

New numbers show revenue down from school zone cameras down, which Gwinnett says is good

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — School speed cameras will remain in place in a metro county after commissioners approved a contract extension to continue operating the enforcement program in school zones.

Gwinnett County Assistant Police Chief Chris Long said the program has led to a decline in speeding citations in school areas.

“External studies to include our own internal data have shown that school zones enforced through this method see a significant drop in speeds during the first month,” Long said. “It continued reduction by a percentage each month before leveling off.”

Officials said the program uses automated speed cameras placed in school zones to enforce speed limits during school hours.

Long said the system helps address staffing limitations for law enforcement.

“Each school has at least two cameras if not four, so for a police officer to be present in those areas in those times, we do not have the manpower for that,” he said.

Officials said the program does not cost the county money and generates about $3 million in revenue, funded through violations.

“All violations are reviewed by one of our police officers prior to a civil citation being issued,” Long said.

Officials said the program will continue under the renewed agreement for at least another year.