Gwinnett County purchases extended stay hotel to provide more affordable housing

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County takes a big step in its ongoing goal to provide affordable housing.

It’s being described as a “catalyst” project.

The county has purchased an extended stay hotel in Peachtree Corners that it plans to convert into 73 housing units for families making less than $45,000 dollars a year, as well as seniors, homeless youth, and youth aging out of the foster care system. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says it’s historic.

Matt Elder, Director of Gwinnett Housing and Community Development, says it comes at a time when many are struggling to stay afloat.

They hope to move forward with a series of similar projects in the future, if this project is successful.

Hendrickson says the site is off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. They plan to start the leasing process next spring.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.