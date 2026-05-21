Gwinnett County opens new early learning center to prepare children for kindergarten

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A new early learning center in Gwinnett County aims to help more children enter kindergarten ready to learn.

Gwinnett Community Services Director Lindsey Jorstad said the Joyful Learning Academy is located in the Gwinnett Community Resource Center on Bethany Church Road.

“At this moment, we only have 51% of kindergarteners entering the school system here ready to learn without intervention,” Jorstad said.

Jorstad said the Joyful Learning Academy is part of the Gwinnett Community Resource Center, which offers a variety of services.

“Public library branch associated with it. Many community rooms for all different kinds of programming. We also have a senior center on that same property for older adults 60 plus,” Jorstad said.

The center will serve two age groups, with capacity for up to 43 three-year-olds and up to 52 four-year-olds, she said.

“We’ll be able to serve upwards of 43 three-year-old’s, and then for the four-year-old age range, they’re estimating to be able to serve up to 52,” she said.

Jorstad said officials want the space to feel comfortable and engaging for children and parents.

She said the center includes a parent engagement room and an outdoor covered playground.

Gwinnett County Schools said information about enrollment will be posted on its website soon. Families in the Shiloh cluster will be able to enter a lottery for placement.

A second early learning center on Grayson Highway is expected to open later this year.