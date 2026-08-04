Groundbreaking ceremony held on affordable housing project in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other dignitaries for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of a new affordable housing project on the Atlanta Beltline’s Northeast Trail.

The Overlook at Garson will feature 130 units of affordable housing, as well as 10,000-square feet of affordable commercial space.

The property is located on Garson Drive, just off Piedmont Road and walking distance from the Lindbergh MARTA station.

All 130 residential units will be designated as Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) unites, serving a mix of 50%, 60%, and 80% AMI households, ensuring long-term affordability, officials say.

During his first term, Dickens pledged to deliver 20,000 affordable units by 2030, and he says more than 16,000 are now complete or in the construction and planning phases.

Similarly, the Beltline pledged to create 5,600 units of affordable housing in the Beltline overlay by 2030, and they are over 80% of the way to reaching that goal.

The Overlook at Garson Rendering (McShane Construction)

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.