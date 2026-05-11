Grady Health System opens new 24/7 emergency department

UNION CITY, GA — Grady Health System opened a new free-standing emergency department in south Fulton County on Monday.

The 20,000-square-foot facility is located in Union City and will operate 24 hours a day.

The emergency department includes 16 bays, imaging services, laboratories and a pharmacy. Officials say the facility will be staffed by board-certified doctors, nurses and other clinicians.

Local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the new facility.

Grady Health System President Anthony Saul says the department represents expanded healthcare access for the area.

“This new free standing emergency department represents more than just a building. It represents a promise, a promise to be here, to be ready and to serve,” Saul said.