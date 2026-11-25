Keisha Lance Bottoms waves to supporters at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will take the oath of office on Jan. 12, 2027, during an inauguration ceremony at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Her transition team announced Wednesday that the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will also include the swearing-in of Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and Georgia’s other statewide constitutional officers.

Bottoms will make history as Georgia’s 84th governor, becoming the state’s first female governor and the first Black woman to serve as governor of any U.S. state.

According to her transition team, the historic election brought record voter turnout for a Georgia midterm election.

Bottoms is working with her transition team to prepare for taking office in January. Among her campaign priorities were reducing expenses for Georgia families, improving access to health care and strengthening the state’s education system.

More information about tickets, ceremony arrangements and the inaugural ball will be released in the coming weeks.