Georgia’s next secretary of state sets sights on changes to controversial voting law

Penny Brown Reynolds, the incoming Georgia Secretary of State, said she supports changes to the controversial Elections Integrity Law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s incoming secretary of state is calling for changes to the state’s election laws as she prepares to take office, with a focus on expanding voter access while maintaining election security.

Penny Brown Reynolds, who will become Georgia’s first Democratic secretary of state in two decades and the first Black person to hold the position, says rebuilding public confidence in elections is among her top priorities.

“The number one issue that I have to do as secretary of state is build that trust back,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds wants lawmakers to reconsider portions of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which Republicans passed following the 2020 election. The law includes restrictions on requesting absentee ballots and limits the locations of ballot drop boxes.

While Reynolds supports changes to those provisions, she says she does not intend to seek a complete repeal of the law.

“I’m not going to come into the office and try to do away with things just to be doing away with. I’m a very strategic and analytic person, and I want to look at what we can do to make it better,” Reynolds said.

The secretary of state-elect says protecting elections and ensuring voters can participate should remain priorities.

“I plan on working with the general assembly. I’m a collaborative person anyways, and with our governor to make certain that we do all that we can for access while not compromising security,” Reynolds said.

Another area Reynolds hopes to address is the availability of election resources in rural communities.

“Our 159 counties are not resourced at the same level and it is very very important that they have the tools that they need to be able to get people out to vote,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also wants to reduce political influence over the state’s election process.

“My number one goal is to take the politics out of voting, restore to this office a person who has only one goal. I would approach it just like a judge would and I believe that is what resonated with the voters,” Reynolds said.

Any proposed changes to Georgia’s election laws would need approval from the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Reynolds defeated Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming in the election earlier this month, receiving 56% of the vote.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.