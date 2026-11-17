Georgia is making progress in the fight against lung cancer, but a new report finds the state continues to fall behind national averages in several key areas, including screenings, early diagnosis and treatment.

The American Lung Association in Georgia released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” report Tuesday, highlighting improvements in the state’s five-year survival rate while identifying ongoing challenges for patients.

“For Georgia the report finds that the five year lung cancer survival rate has improved, but the state still ranks well below the national average with too many patients going without treatment,” said Danna Thompson with the American Lung Association.

According to the report, Georgia ranks in the bottom third of the country in several categories, including new lung cancer cases, screening rates and early diagnosis.

Thompson says one of the biggest challenges facing Georgia residents is access to health care.

“A big issue in Georgia is we rank third highest in the uninsured rate,” Thompson said.

Georgia has the third-highest uninsured rate in the country, which can limit access to regular checkups and cancer screenings.

Early detection plays an important role in improving survival rates, but Georgia continues to fall behind when it comes to screening.

“Screening is very important and Georgia is below average in our screening rates,” Thompson said.

The report also highlights concerns about tobacco use, a major contributing factor to lung cancer.

Thompson says Georgia’s tobacco tax is another obstacle in efforts to reduce smoking rates.

“Georgia has the lowest tobacco tax in the country. Higher taxes can curb initiation and have a direct impact on people quitting smoking,” Thompson said.

While smoking is not the only cause of lung cancer, it remains a significant risk factor.

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in Georgia and across the United States.

Despite improvements in five-year survival rates, the American Lung Association’s findings show Georgia continues to face challenges in expanding access to screenings, early diagnosis and treatment.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.